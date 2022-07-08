A mom of five has been left bed-ridden after allegedly dronk cops crushed her leg under a gate. Rukeya Solomons, 54, of Wesbank says last Thursday just before 10pm, five police officers broke down her gate and barged into her house, walking over her as she lay under the hek.

“I saw the police lights and when I looked, I saw them outside but I thought it was to search the field here next to us,” she tells the Daily Voice. “Then I just heard my gate being kicked down and when I came to the door, the cops came into my house without saying anything. “I asked what’s going on and they just laughed while one said ‘ons soek mense’.

“I could smell alcohol on their breath and when I commented on that, one shouted, ‘ja ek is gesuip, maar hou jou bek’, and then they left.” AGGRESSIVE: Cops kicked gate and it fell on Rukeya But about five minutes later, the police came back and this time she was standing at the gate which her sons managed to put back up. “It was load shedding that time when the cops came back and started breaking the gate down again. They also reached through the fence to hit me on my breast and face.

“It (gate) fell on top of me and I was trapped under it, but the cops just came in, walking on top of me and even jumping to hurt me more. “I was shouting in pain and then the lights came on so after 10pm, so I could see their faces. “The cops then went into the house and started hitting my two sons and the guy who stays at the back because they were shouting at what they were doing to me.

“My eldest son Maruwaan came to help me up and he asked the police why they did that to me and the one cop said ‘wat moet ek doen met die n***’, and then they left.” Rukeya said her sons Maruwaan, 30, and Tohier, 21, and boarder Taariq, 25, were arrested but came home on Monday. They said while no charges were brought against them, they were ordered to pay R1500 for their release.

“When I went to make a case yesterday in Cape Town, they said there was no record of arrest and they are investigating the whole money issue,” says Rukeya. RAMPAGE: Chaos in Wesbank home. Picture: Patrick Louw Chris Nissen of the SA Human Rights Commission says they are looking into the matter as the officers’ alleged behaviour was “unacceptable”. “We had a meeting planned for Thursday but Mrs Solomons was in too much pain so we rearranged for a meeting Friday at her house. Somebody has to answer for what happened,” he says.