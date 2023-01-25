Emotions ran high as the male nurse accused of stabbing a Muizenberg cop to death walked into court for his first appearance in Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. Loud sobs from his family could be heard from the gallery as the 40-year-old slid into the dock.

Yanga Madolo handed himself over to the authorities a few hours after captain Siphumeza Lusasa, 37, was stabbed to death behind Lingelethu SAPS in Khayelitsha on Saturday. MURDERED: Siphumeza Lusasa. Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said Lusasa was apparently involved in a gestryery with a woman when her berk attacked and stabbed him multiple times. It is alleged that they were arguing over a parking space.

On Tuesday, Madolo was dressed in a striped T-shirt, cream hoodie and blue jeans. The well-built man stared anxiously ahead of him, clasping his hands while his attorney Bahle Mate spoke. Mate told the court that Madolo had no pending cases or previous convictions and was a first-time offender.

“We are ready to proceed with bail information. If postponement does happen, it can’t be seven days. “It seems like the matter was brought to court immaturely or the State is not ready to charge on a schedule.” He added: “My client is on chronic medication and he hasn’t received medical attention for some time, his rights should also be protected.”