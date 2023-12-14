The Western Cape police force is 2600 officers stronger thanks to new graduates that will be deployed here. Police Minister Bheki Cele made the announcement on Wednesday during the graduation ceremony of new cops at Dal Josafat Athletics Stadium in Paarl.

Cele said this is the second batch of 10 000 recruits since the president approved the call for more boots on the ground. WARNING: Top cop Bheki Cele. Picture: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers. Of these, 2600 officers will be deployed in the Western Cape with immediate effect. On Thursday, 1099 fit and fresh graduates marched in a parade as their proud family filled the stadium.

Cele says: “The nation is full of pride and love, filled with hope. To your families, thanks for providing us with this young blood. I saw not a single pot belly stomach, and trust it will stay that way.” He warned the new cups about getting “entangled” in crime and corruption, saying: “They are waiting for you to tempt you, to kill and harm and absorb you in their criminality. This is a beautiful blue uniform, don’t let anyone convert it into orange, refuse it.” He adds: “You didn’t get a job, this is a service. If you want a job, go to Coca-Cola or Toyota.”

He urged them to “serve and protect” especially the more vulnerable members of society, saying: “Protect women and children, I make a call to you when a woman walks into the station and tries to report abuse, stop what you are doing and attend to that woman.” GRADUATION DAY: New cops in Paarl. Picture: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers. Constable Dimpho More believes he is the right person to be deployed in the Mfuleni area. He says: “This is not a job to me, it’s a passion. When I see women being abused or mistreated, it really touches my heart.