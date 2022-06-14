A Gauteng father of five who allegedly gave his children a poison-laced beverage, killing three of them, has died in hospital. Gauteng police confirmed the 39 year old’s death.

IOL previously reported that the man had given his five sons a beverage to drink before they left for school and three of the boys, Lehlogonolo Khoabane, 16, Katleho Khoabane, 13, and Tebogo Ngcongwane, 6, later complained of stomach pains. Two of the boys died at school while the third died en route to a nearby clinic. A fourth boy is reportedly still in hospital. The fifth brother did not drink the beverage.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Brenda Muridili, said the father had been admitted to hospital after he was found unconscious at the family’s home in Ratanda. He allegedly tried to commit suicide by overdosing on medication and stabbing himself several times. In a separate incident, two children died after consuming meat laced with rat poison.

It is believed the children’s grandmother sprinkled the poison on the meat and left it in a container on the top of the fridge to trap rats in the house. When the granny got home from church, she found the container in the sink and questioned the children. When probing the situation, they confirmed that they had gained access to the poisoned meat and eaten it.