A WELSH woman with a k@k gedagte was fined almost R7 000 for sending videos of her poeping to her boyfriend’s ex. Rhiannon Evans, a 25-year-old vrou, was accused of recording and sending nare clips of herself farting loudly to Deborah Prytherech, her berk’s baby mamma.

This is thought to be the first time a person has been charged for “cyber-farting” in the UK, which allegedly took place around Christmas, reported Metro. Evans sent three videos on 22 December and four more in the following days, including Boxing Day and New Year’s Day. Blown away, Prytherech reportedly said that the morsige videos caused her extreme anxiety and distress.

At the court, the prosecutor who had to present the novel case purportedly explained that Evans: “Proceeds to pass gas by placing the camera on her bottom and passing the gas...With her face showing and smiling at the camera." The prosecutor went on to say that it was clearly malevolent and that she was grinning throughout and thought it was amusing, but the victim did not find humour in the act. Evans' lawyer defended her by saying that she was gesuip.

The lawyer was quoted as saying: “There are some issues going on between Miss Evans's partner and his ex-partner [Prytherech] with regard to child custody. “At the time she, sent these videos she had some drinks, and she sent them, understanding now this has caused the victim some distress. She sent them without malicious intent.” Evan was found guilty of poeping hewige winde with foul intent.