A moerse Prevention of Organised Crime (POCA) case against 18 alleged Hard Living gang members was postponed in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. The case, which has been coming on since December 2022, saw the arrest of Ashwin Strauss and 17 others, on 79 charges ranging from murder, attempted murder, possession of drugs, possession of illegal firearms and ammunition to intimidation, robbery and conspiracy to commit murder.

The State is set to prove that the 18 men have been promoting criminal activities for the Hard Livings gang. body.copy.bold: attempted murders, and more than 20 possession of illegal firearms and ammunition. The men were also caught in the possession of various drugs such as cocaine, ecstasy, heroin, mandrax and tik.

Some of these charges date back to November 2013, with the most recent case – conspiracy to murder – opened on March 17, 2023, after the men allegedly planned to kill the detective in the case. One accused, Antonio Kruger, faces eight attempted murder charges and two murders which were committed in November and December 2021. The courtroom was packed with cops as the accused all crammed into the dock.

The State sent in a senior prosecutor from the Directors of Public Prosecutors office to oversee the case, along with 38 dockets and two crates full of documents. The matter was, however, postponed due to the lawyers of seven of the accused being absent. Mitchells Plain lawyer Raymond Davies is representing three of the accused.