Residents in Lotus River say a plot that has been abandoned since 2016 has become a hotbed of drug abuse and sexual activity.

Cheryl Pegram, 52, who lives next door to the property in 4th Avenue, said a house was destroyed by a fire in December 2016 and never rebuilt.

“The guys come and do drugs on the property and have sex right in front of everybody.”

She says mense buy drugs at another house in the street but then come and smoke it on the empty plot, and often fights break out.

“The place is also full of rubbish and sometimes they sleep there which also makes our dog go mad.”

When the Daily Voice visited the property, nobody was there but it was filled with dirt.

Cheryl says: “I have people living with me but they are constantly disrupted by people having sex on the field and they end up having to shout at them to go away.”

She says residents have asked the ward councillor for help but nothing happens.

“When I spoke to the ward councillor, we got told that they are looking for the owner but how can they not find them after all this time?”

Ward 65 councilor Donovan Nelson said: “The City is trying to locate the owner of the property in order to issue a notice to order them to clean the area as it is private property.”

