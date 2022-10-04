The hartseer family of Ukrainian Anichka Penev have pleaded with her kidnappers to take care of the young mom as the search for her continues. Speaking four days after the shocking kidnapping which has rocked the Mother City, a close family friend says they are living their worst nightmare, and worry for her safety.

The 35-year-old Anichka was kidnapped on Thursday morning as she arrived for work at Nioro Plastics factory in Blackheath. The factory is owned by her husband, Simeon. INCIDENT: Footage from CCTV shows the vrou fighting off her attackers to escape. Picture: Supplied Minutes after the snatching, the kidnappers reportedly contacted the family and demanded a R5 million ransom.

The dramatic incident was captured on CCTV, showing the brave vrou fighting off two attackers as they grabbed her from her larney Audi R8. She managed to escape briefly but another two men violently grabbed her, stuffed her into a Toyota Avanza and fled. Western Cape cops have confirmed a kidnapping and attempted murder case has been opened for investigation after the skurke also opened fire on Anichka.

Dramatic: Her larney Audi R8 in street. Picture: Supplied Speaking to the Daily Voice on Monday, the friend – who asked not to be named – says her family is devastated, while media reports about their supposed wealth are damaging and jeopardising her return. “This is a big shock, and what has happened you can’t even imagine in your nightmares,” the friend says. “People don’t understand that she came here and worked very hard.

“People see a shiny new factory and think there are millions but the truth is that building is not theirs, they are only tenants. “The family is living a nightmare. We are very sad and shocked and are working with the parties to ensure she is safe. ” Asked about the R5m ransom, the friend adds: “I can not confirm or deny this and do not want to jeopardise the investigation.”

The distressed bestie explains that Anichka is a mom of two and suffers from ill health. “She is not very healthy and is suffering from multiple illnesses, and we do not know where she is or if she is receiving her medication. “She is a mom of two and her children are only four and one years old and they are looking for their mother.

“As friends and family we have come together to care for her children because that is all we can do. “We are pleading with the people who have her to please take care of her, please make sure she is well and healthy and assist her with tablets that she needs. “At this stage there has been no update in her case.”