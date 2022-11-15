The hartseer family of a Strandfontein mom who was found strangled to death and dumped in a bush say they are still waiting for answers about the investigation into her death. Nearly two weeks after the gruesome discovery, the hartseer family of Melissa Julius says they are no closer to burying her or getting justice for the young mom.

Melissa was last seen on 16 October after visiting her sister Janine Pareira, who raised the alarm and conducted searches. Still waiting: Janine Pareira Melissa’s photograph was circulated in the Daily Voice amid a plea for information by her family but Janine says when no information came forward the family continued to search. On 1 November Janine says she got a bad feeling and went to sit inside her sister’s now unoccupied hokkie when she heard a body had been discovered in the thick bushes nearby.

On arrival they found her pink Nike takkie near the decomposed body and got a skrik when they recognised Melissa’s clothes and saw that there was a belt tied around her neck. Melissa’s body was found here Speaking to the Daily Voice on Monday, Janine explained that the investigation had come to a standstill despite rumours that an alleged accomplice of the killer had been taken in for questioning. “What happened was one of the men was arguing with his girlfriend and the community heard her saying to him that she will piemp that he is the one that helped hide Melissa’s body. The police were contacted and they came in and took him. We found out that he was arrested for stealing water metres and is still in jail but nothing came from that information. They never even came to inspect the hokkie where her body was being kept and I mean there must be evidence inside.”

She says DNA samples were taken from Melissa’s son last week and the family is still awaiting an outcome. “They told us it will be ready by Friday but we haven’t heard anything from the detective. As a family we are heartbroken because she has been lying at a morgue for so long and we can’t even bury her. We are hearing nothing from the police and everything has come to a standstill. We think that they are dragging their feet because she is from 7 De Laan.” In remembrance: Family and friend held a memorial for a dead mother Melissa Julius Police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg says: “The matter you are referring to is still under investigation. No arrests have been made. Strandfontein police are still investigating an inquest”.