“Do the right thing and show remorse.” This is the plea from the family of slain Bolt driver Abongile Mafalala, as his alleged killers returned to the Western Cape High Court on Friday.

The group faces a klomp charges after attacking the 30-year-old man from Dunoon in May last year, when he was falsely accused of trying to kidnap two meisies. At the time, he was dropping off a client. According to the indictment, the accused – Nathan Leeman, Yuven Nuwat, Bradley Murphy, Carlton Williams, Ashwin Tifflon, Zharney Johnson, Antonio Bailey, Ivan Ruiters, Remano Witbooi, Cheslyn Spannenberg, Jaydon Felix and a minor who cannot be named – could face life in prison.

The documents state that Leeman instigated the attack. He allegedly instructed Nuwat to tell mense that he had found the person who had been kidnapping children in Parkwood. The State alleges that as Nuwat left, Leeman started assaulting Mafalala and as the 100-strong mob arrived, they all joined in on the assault.

The mob also stole Mafalala’s shoes, cellphone, car amplifier, car wheels and car battery. While the entire mob faces charges of murder and robbery, Leeman and Nuwat are also charged with contravening the Riotous Assemblies Act while Bailey is facing a charge of malicious damage to property for setting Mafalala’s vehicle alight. During the hearing, it was revealed that while some of the group had intended on pleading guilty in the hopes of a lesser sentence, negotiations between the State and the defence teams had not yet concluded and the matter was postponed to October 20.