A ward councillor has appealed for help with shelter for victims who also lost most of their belongings in a fire in Kenwyn. The blaze, that left the victims including schoolchildren and a pensioner with just the clothing on their bodies, started at about 2pm on Sunday and was extinguished at 5pm.

Jermaine Carelse, spokesperson for the City of Cape Town fire and rescue services, said the cause of the fire was unknown. No injuries were reported. “The entire structure and contents were destroyed leaving 13 persons displaced,” said Carelse. Councillor Mark Kleinschmidt said that occupants of the five-roomed house and the backyard structures needed accommodation and basics to get back on their feet.

“Sadly, a pensioner is among the victims and I hope we get enough to help them out of this situation,” he said. “Donations are slowly pouring in but I have faith that community members and anyone else in a position to help will come through for us. “We are appealing for suitable accommodation, clothing for all ages – male and women, all sizes as well as children’s clothing.”

Kleinschmidt added that the tenants remained displaced and with no material to fix the damages. Devron Brown, the owner of the house, said: “It’s a big loss. I was not there when it happened, I was at another family house in Wynberg. “It’s very difficult at this stage to even say what’s needed or how we are feeling.”