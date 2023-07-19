Hope, Trust and Believe, a non-profit organisation in Salberau, is bringing change to Elsies River. Founder Charlene Skippiers is now hoping to assist four self-confessed drug addicts by sending them to a rehabilitation centre.

She said the four have been helping out at her soup kitchen and have demonstrated that they are ready to make a change. FEED: Soup kitchen’s pot kos. Charlene has been operating her NPO for nine years and although she is unemployed, she uses her husband’s salary to help provide food for her community, while she occasionally receives donations. “We work with fire victims by offering them food packages and clothes as well as homeless people and the community at large,” she explained.

“My partner is Aunty Charmaine, she is a pensioner and we struggle together but through God’s grace all is possible.” Another passion of Charlene is working with drug addicts, which started when an addict in her area reached out for help and she assisted him by attending rehab sessions at the Elsies River Day Hospital. HELPING HAND: NPO founder Charlene Skippiers. “The addicts constantly come to me asking for help and I am unsure how to go about it because everywhere you go, it requires money which I don’t have,” she said.

“There are currently four that are desperate for help. I was touched by a TikTok video I saw by a youngster who is helping his mom recover from drugs.” She would like to send these mense to the Institution of Grace (IOG), a faith-based rehab in Johannesburg. FEED: Soup kitchen’s pot kos “I have been following the rehabs work for about a year now and the main reason I’m trying to get them to Joburg is because people relapse and they can run back home but if they are far away, they will want to stay and have no way home.”