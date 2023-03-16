The Bishop Lavis community has appealed for assistance in laying to rest a well-known dancer in their midst who was killed last week. Christopher Adams was gunned down by skollies on Saturday while taking one of his young dance crew members home safely.

The group was also robbed. The dad of five’s funeral is taking place this Saturday, but his family is struggling with the arrangements as they need financial assistance. Christopher, 30, was the founder of the dance crew Bishop Lavis Break The Silence and he was well-known in the community for his dancing, motivational raps and his attempts to keep the youth off the streets.

SCENE: Bishop Lavis. PICTURE: LEON KNIPE According to Beverley Fortuin, the director of Bishop Lavis Action Community (BLAC) they are trying to raise funds towards the funeral and get a bus for the community members who would like to attend. “The priority is for a bus because we would like to transport community members as well and whatever we are able to get will go towards the family for the funeral arrangements. “This is really devastating because I have worked with him and he was a very ambitious young man.

“He did so much for his team by helping and assisting them, he asked me in the beginning of the year to help him with stationery for his dancers as some of them are still in school. “He had so many goals and a vision for his organisation. “This is a very sad time for the community of Bishop Lavis but this is a time for everybody to take hands to see where we can assist and uplift one another.”