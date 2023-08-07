The Parkwood mob accused of killing Bolt driver Abongile Mafalala may consider entering into a plea deal with the State as their trial looms. This was revealed at the Western Cape High Court on Friday as the group returned for their pre-trial hearings.

They face several charges for beating Abongile, 30, from Dunoon in May last year, after falsely accusing him of trying to kidnap two meisies. Videos of the attack show a mob of over 100 mense hitting him with poles, spades and other objects as skollies strip his car and set his corpse alight. According to the indictment, Nathan Leeman, Yuven Nuwat, Bradley Murphy, Carlton Williams, Ashwin Tifflon, Zharney Johnson, Antonio Bailey, Ivan Ruiters, Remano Witbooi, Cheslyn Spannenberg, Jaydon Felix and a minor, who cannot be named, could face life in prison.

The documents reveal that Leeman started the initial attack and instigated the violence and false claims that Mafalala was a kidnapper. It further states that Leeman allegedly instructed Nuwat to tell residents in the community he had found the person kidnapping children in Parkwood. The State alleges that as Nuwat left, Leeman started assaulting Mafalala and as the mob arrived, they all joined in on the assault.

They stole Mafalala’s shoes, cellphone, car amplifier, wheels and car battery. The post-mortem report revealed that Mafalala died as a result of blunt force injuries to the head. Leeman and Nuwat are also charged with contravening the Riotous Assemblies Act, while Bailey is facing a charge of malicious damage to property for setting Mafalala’s vehicle on fire.