The main ou accused of orchestrating the kidnapping of klein Abira Dekhta has run out of kroon, thereby putting the bail hearings on hold. This was revealed at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday as his lawyer formally withdrew from the hearings due to a lack of financial instructions.

Weeks after he was seen showing 28s prison gang signs in court, it appears that the skurk – who may not yet be named – now doesn’t have geld or mense to support him as his family didn’t stiek uit on Thursday. Abira was snatched while sitting in her school transport vehicle parked at Amber Court in Gatesville on November 4. After the kidnapping took place, her school bag could still be seen on the front seat.

According to the State’s case, five men using two vehicles had followed her driver and sped off with her in a white Nissan bakkie. Her disappearance sparked pleas for her return as her parents waited anxiously for the kidnappers to call, but they never did. More than a week later cops called her father Aslam and told him that they found the meisie in a shack in Khayelitsha following a tip-off.