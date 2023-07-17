Answering a parliamentary question from the EFF, Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu said a pilot ticketing system to manage long queues at Sassa offices is currently at the “follow-up and evaluation stage” of the project.
“During this stage, the team is performing ongoing monitoring and system performance evaluation to provide support, additional training, and adjustments to local offices who have implemented the queue management system.
“This process will allow the team to establish the baseline in terms of current waiting times and be able to measure the effectiveness of the system,” she said.
Zulu said Sassa had in 2022-23 piloted the system at about 23 offices and now intends to extend the pilot to another 27 offices in the current financial year.