The MP Stance and Charity Movement in Mitchells Plain is appealing for assistance to bring about change and give back to those in need in their community. Organiser Chad-Lee Jordaan says that the car crew developed an umbrella network with other car clubs to resource and create platforms to assist needy communities with food and donations, and also host sports days and car shows for fun.

“There is a negative look at the stance industry, people look at youngsters with cars and think they are about dicing and illegal racing. MP Stance alongside Team Sleepless and another two clubs came together to get youngsters away from illegal racings and on the right track.” Helper: Organiser Chad-Lee Jordaan. Picture: supplied “We are trying to build academies where we teach the youngsters how to change tires, how to spray cars, work on motors and much more,” explains Chad-lee. “The movement is to aid those in need such as people who lost their house and belongings in a fire by giving food parcels and clothes. We got more clubs involved and did a run for Firdous Kleinsmidt who was shot to show we can stand together and we are not just there for races.”