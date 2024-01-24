A brazen boef from Mitchells Plain who was allegedly involved in an armed robbery on a Golden Arrow bus has been arrested. The man, whose picture went viral on chat groups this week, is accused of being behind the robbery on Monday night. Footage of the skelm, who is seen wearing blue overalls and backpack, was captured from CCTV footage on the bus.

The bus was travelling near the corner of Weltevreden and Spine Road when the suspect and his accomplice boarded the bus. A post circulating in chat groups claimed that one of the suspects then pointed his gun at passengers, while the other robbed them of their personal belongings. After committing the crime, the suspects then jumped off at the next bus stop and fled the scene. Golden Arrow spokesperson, Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, confirmed the incident in Rocklands.

Dyke-Beyer says: “Golden Arrow can confirm an armed robbery, which occurred on one of our buses on Monday at approximately 7pm in Rocklands.” She says a case has been opened and police are now investigating the robbery. Dyke-Beyer says: “A case was opened at Mitchells Plain SAPS and all evidence was handed over to SAPS for investigation.”

Dyke-Beyer confirmed to the Daily Voice that a suspect involved in the robbery was arrested. Lynn Phillips of the the Cape Flats Safety Forum says that the incident shows that passengers are not safe when commuting between work and home. Phillips tells the Daily Voice: “This has a great impact on family life and we don’t want such behaviour of our people being traumatised when they must go to work and come from work.”