A stubborn dog owner living in Redhill informal settlement had his two pitbull brakke confiscated and is facing charges after multiple warnings to treat them better fell on deaf ears. The dogs were living in morsige conditions surrounded by old poo, flies and maggots, and were removed after the Cape of Good Hope SPCA applied for a court order.

Inspector Jeffrey Mfini issued a warning to the owner instructing him to remove the ropes from the dogs necks, clean up their environment and provide an enclosure – which the owner failed to do. FILTHY: Dogs’ hokkie. Picture supplied Chief inspector Jaco Pieterse said: “A total of four inspections [the initial and three follow-up inspections] were conducted and the dogs were removed on the fifth and final inspection. “The dogs were slightly underweight; however, the main concerns were the chaining of the dogs and their dirty living conditions, old faeces were not removed.”

This left the inspector with no choice but to apply for a court order to remove the dogs. Both dogs are now in the care of the SPCA while the owner is facing charges of animal cruelty. “The owner has failed to come forward to discuss the matter further with the SPCA. Charges of animal cruelty is now being considered,” said Pieterse.