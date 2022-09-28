The attack took place at their home in Antia Drive, Gelvandale, on Monday .

An Eastern Cape family is in shock after their pit bulls mauled their 10-year-old son to death.

The provincial police spokesperson colonel Priscilla Naidu said: “At about 1.15pm, police were alerted to the incident and on arrival, shot both dogs inside the house.”

The boy and two other laaities were in the house with the dogs, Naidu added. It was unclear what happened when the two dogs turned on him.

“He succumbed to his injuries at the scene,” Naidu said.