The National Council of SPCAs has raised the alarm over two scams involving pit bulls. According to the NSPCA, there was a post circulating from an unverified government account on Twitter offering a R1 500 reward to anyone who reports the addresses of properties where pit bulls are kept.

It appeared to be a scam, warned the NSPCA. Keshvi Nair, NSPCA public relations officer, said: “The post is highly questionable given that it is from an unverified account and contains no contact information.” She said the post also did not state why pit bulls were so urgently sought that a reward was being offered.

“The post places pit bulls and their owners at risk. If you have come across the post, please report it.” According to IOL, Nair said in addition to this, skelms were attempting to impersonate SPCA staff and demanding that people hand their pit bulls over to them. “This is also a scam. The SPCA is not going door to door and demanding that people hand over their pit bulls.

“Please be vigilant and safe. Do not hand your animals over to unknown people.” Last month, a petition was launched by the Sizwe Kupelo Foundation calling for a ban on pit bulls. It has garnered thousands of signatures. “Following years of vicious attacks on innocent citizens, including young children, the Sizwe Kupelo Foundation has called for the immediate ban of pit bulls,” the foundation said.