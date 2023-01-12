A man from Scottsdene was rushed to Kraaifontein Day Hospital after a pit bull bit his ear off, while his hands and legs were also badly injured. The bloody attack took place in Koopman Avenue where Johannes Titus, 50, skarrels for a living.

The Daily Voice visited the house of the dog owners but they weren’t home and couldn’t comment on the gruesome incident. But, later, a jong outjie could be seen taking the pittie away. HAAL HOM WEG: A man was seen taking the pit bull involved away from the scene in Scottsdene. Community worker Jacobus Jacobs says: “This happened yesterday afternoon across Scottsdene Hoërskool.

“I came from work and saw that a brown dog was loose near a garden in Cyrildene Court. “Then I saw the man scrambling there. The next moment, I saw him bleeding a lot. The dog bit him and came back to bite the man further. “I took the work’s bakkie to prevent the dog from biting the man again.

“I tried to throw a cooldrink bottle at the dog but it was on top of the man.” Mandy Kyster, 37, of Scottsdene adds: “The man’s moans were very bad and there was blood everywhere. “When I got here, the pit bull owner had got him off the man.

“There was a hole where his ear was and I immediately pulled my sweater off to stop the blood. “His ear was laying on the ground. “His face was also bitten. The dog bit him everywhere ... on his hands and feet.”

Sister Elizabeth Hendricks, 58, says that she feels so hartseer for her brother, who was later transferred to Karl Bremer Hospital. SAD: Elizabeth Hendricks, 58. “A man came running here to tell me that my brother was badly bitten. “He hustles every day and not long before that, he asked me for money to buy krag for the house,” Elizabeth explains.