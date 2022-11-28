Cops have arrested an elderly white woman who reportedly called for black men to be burned and killed and the uteruses of black women to be removed, all apparently in defence of pit bulls. Belinda Magor, 60, made the comments in a WhatsApp group last week, as calls for the ban of pit bulls intensified after numerous deadly maulings.

She is set to appear in court next year, reports IOL. National police spokesperson Brenda Muridili, confirmed the arrest: “A case of crimen injuria was opened on November 25, 2022, at Boksburg North and transferred to Putfontein police station for investigation. “The suspect, aged 60 years old, was arrested and released the same day on a warning to appear in court on March 27, 2023.”

Last week, IOL reported that Magor had been responding to a fellow member in a WhatsApp group speaking out about the banning of pit bulls, saying: “What I say is ban the black man. They rape, they steal, they kill, worse than any pitbull could, and they get away with it… “Get all the black women and cut out their uteruses and their ovaries that they cannot procreate because they [their children] will all turn out the same because they all the same. I’m very passionate about this. “Ban them, kill them, shoot them. Get rid of them because they are the problem. Not pit bulls, not animals… God created those animals. Who created the black man, do you think God? I don’t think so.”