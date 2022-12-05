A 39-year-old man was mauled to death by a pit bull after apparently climbing over a wall at a tavern in Rustenburg in the North West. “We are investigating an inquest. It is alleged that the tavern was closed, everybody was told to leave. The owners locked and left the premises.

“The man climbed the wall and that is when he was attacked by a pit bull. Investigations continue,” North West police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani told IOL. On social media, people suggested the man may have fallen asleep and was not noticed when the tavern closed and the owners released the dog to guard the premises. The incident came six days after Zimkhitha Gaga, 37, was mauled to death by three dogs in Port Alfred while on her way to work on November 27.

“Three pit bulls allegedly responsible for the gruesome attack on the 37-year-old woman yesterday [November 28] in Port Alfred have been taken away by the SPCA. “The owner of the dogs lives in the vicinity. It is alleged that the dogs managed to escape from the secured property by damaging the perimeter fencing,” said Eastern Cape police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu. On November 20, three pit bulls attacked nine-year-old Genoline Louw from Pooke se Bos in Gatesville, leaving her scarred and traumatised.