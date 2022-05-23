Dog is supposed to be a man’s best friend but this was not the case for a high-ranking skollie whose pitbull failed to protect his gun stash. The 44-year-old Parkwood man, who is a convicted hijacker and killer released on parole, is back behind bars after Grassy Park cops found guns hidden in his dog’s kennel.

Grassy Park station commander, Colonel Dawood Laing, says the dik ding in the Americans and the 26s gang thought he was being slim but got busted during a raid at his home in Kiewiet Road. HIDING PLACE: 2 guns under floor of kenel. Picture supplied “We received a tip-off that guns were being stored there and obtained a search warrant. On Friday morning, we went to his house and he had pit bulls in a kennel. “We already knew the guns were in the kennel and he hid it there on purpose to deter the police because almost everyone is bang for a pit bull, but not me.”

Laing says as his fellow officers searched three other people on the property found to be in possession of drugs and money, he went to have a “chat” with the pit bull. “The daddy pit bull was initially aggressive but I spoke nicely to him and went to the kennel. The puppies came out and I played with them and the daddy became calm,” says Laing. “I moved the panels underneath the kennel and that is when I found the two firearms hidden in a packet with ammunition. I took it out nicely and arrested him.

HIDING PLACE: 2 guns found under floor of kenel “These skollies like to use pit bulls and often train them to attack the police but I am mos a dog whisperer. “He will go to Wynberg Magistrates’ Court on Monday on various charges.” Laing says as officers profiled the skollie, they found that he had been convicted of hijacking and killing a Lansdowne man in 2012 and was out on parole.

Also on Friday morning, Laing and his team busted an eight-month pregnant woman who was found in possession of tik worth over R6000. He says cops found her trying to hide the stash under a blanket while they were arresting her 48-year-old berk for being in possession of a gun. As cops arrived at the station, the woman complained she was in pain and was taken to a hospital.