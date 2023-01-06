A Hout Bay man has lodged a complaint with the police about another resident who he says is a “pit bull terroriser” and responsible for several attacks in the community, including on himself. Speaking to the Cape Times, Hout Bay Security manager and officer Fareed Hoosen said: “This guy used to sell puppies for a time and we brought a stop to that.

“Now he has the pit bull, which he uses to intimidate people and to force them to give him money. “He demands that you give him money and if you don’t, he sets the dog on you. We also received information that he was using the pit bull to rob homeless people at night. “I spotted him and told him to move along and as I did he turned around and put the dog on me. I didn’t have my bullet-proof jacket on and the dog bit me on my stomach area.”

Hoosen said a complaint was lodged at Hout Bay SAPS. KLAG: Hout Bay SAPS. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA) Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said an investigation into the incident was ongoing. “Hout Bay police are investigating an assault to cause grievous bodily harm after a dog was set on a security guard in Victoria Road, Hout Bay on January 1,” he said.