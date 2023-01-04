Mense in Bardale in Mfuleni are demanding that the SPCA comes to their aid after an eight-year-old boy was bitten by a pit bull. Avethandwa Ndengane was attacked by a neighbour’s dog on December 14 while on his way to a spaza shop. His injury has caused him to limp.

The boy’s father Thandikhaya Qokoqa, 39, and mother Nomalungelo, 47, have since opened a case at Blue Downs police station hoping the owner would be held accountable, reports the Cape Argus. “The only reason that led me to take this matter to the police is that the owner of this dog is negligent. Even after the attack, he swore at us and left, leaving the dog in his shack unattended,” said Thandikhaya. The resident who helped Avethandwa said they heard the boy screaming.

“Together with the dog’s owner, we pulled it off him and soon after chaos erupted; the owners were busy shouting and they seemed ready for a physical fight. “The dog is not even fully grown yet but it is strong. “I wish it could be taken to a safe place for the sake of our kids and peace.