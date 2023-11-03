Grassy Park cops are calling on residents to piemp winkels selling klappertjies ahead of Guy Fawkes Day this Sunday.
Station commander Colonel Dawood Laing says officers are taking a no-nonsense approach to Guy Fawkes celebrations this year.
Each year, the community is plunged into chaos as those who celebrate set off fireworks in residential areas and engage in smearing unsuspecting victims with paint, eggs and other household items.
Laing explains: “This year we are going to clamp down on the shop owners who are selling fireworks to the community in the first place.
“The impact on animals is among one of our main concerns as pets like dogs have very sensitive hearing. They can hear what humans cannot, so can you only imagine what that sounds like to them?
“We want to remind shop owners selling fireworks without a permit is also against the law.”
Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith, says they hope that Guy Fawkes celebrations will fizzle out, but officers will keep a close eye on problematic areas, including Parkwood.
Smith warns: “Historically, the stretch of Prince George Drive between 5th Avenue and Military Road, Parkwood, parts of Mitchells Plain, Bonteheuwel and Manenberg have been among the areas that recorded incidents where persons were attacked or injured by these mobs.
“Officers will maintain a presence in high-risk areas, as well as popular beaches and other public open spaces.
“We’re heartened by the slight downturn in complaints in recent years, but this tradition needs to be completely eradicated.
“I call on residents to report any concerns, so that these may be dealt with.”
To piemp shop owners in Grassy Park, call Laing on 082 469 3016.