Grassy Park cops have called on mense to help them bankrupt merchants by alerting them as drug shipments come into the precinct. This follows a drug raid at Peter Court in Ottery last week, where gatvol residents piemped a mert and closed down his business for the weekend.

Grassy Park station commander Dawood Laing said that thanks to a resident, cops retrieved mandrax and tik worth over R30 000 but unfortunately, the mert got away. “The people living in Peter Court are absolutely gatvol of the drug mert,” Laing added. “They called us and when his shipment arrived and we immediately went to search his flat. Unknown to us, he left his home just minutes earlier but all the drugs were still inside.

“During the raid, we found a large stash of drugs which was already packaged to sell. “We confiscated everything we could find and at the station, we counted the units according to their street value. “We have a profile of the suspect and will keep a close eye on all his activities but for now, a possession of drugs case will be hard to prove so the drugs are marked as abandoned.”

Laing claimed mense applauded the bust, saying it reduced operations at the and made them feel safer. “It is unfortunate that he got away but removing these drugs off the streets helps us to cripple them because, at the end of the day, all they care about is making money. “We are calling on residents to help us bankrupt the drug merchants by tipping police off when the shipments come into this area,” he added.