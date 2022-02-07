Grassy Park police have issued a warning about an impending gang war in the precinct, saying the only way to keep innocent people from getting killed is for residents to piemp the skollies.

Speaking to the Daily Voice a day after cops found a large stash of ammunition hidden in the roof at the home of an alleged Six Bobs gang member, Colonel Dawood Laing says they need residents to speak up before it’s too late.

He says on Thursday morning shortly after 10am, cops received a tip-off about a skollie hiding a gun and ammunition at a property in Acacia Road.

“They found a revolver which had its serial number filed off. They also found 12 357 rounds and 16 9mm rounds and you could see it was recently purchased. They arrested the 42-year-old suspect who is a member of the Six Bobs gang.”

The suspect will appear in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court today.

“The Six Bobs are trying to take over the turf of rival gangs and are in conflict with the Americans, the Mongrels and the old Junky Funkys in Parkwood,” he adds.

SEIZED: Stockpile of guns, ammo. Picture: Supplied

“They dominate in Pelikan Park and New Horizons and have smaller turfs in Grassy Park, Lotus River and Parkwood, but they are trying to take bigger pieces and this is causing the conflict as the other gangs are fighting back.”

Laing thanked residents who are working with police but says: “We need more people to come forward because for every gun we get, there are so many more out there.

“We are being proactive and continuing with all our operations and if the community will help, we can all work together to prevent an innocent person being killed.”

If you have information, call Grassy Park SAPS on 021 700 3900.

[email protected]