A Delft mother has been left heartbroken after her two sons were shot and killed just a few steps from their front door on Saturday night.

A traumatised Felicity Granderling said her sons Chesnaye, 31, and Brandon, 26, were the victims of a chaotic shooting in which she was struck in her arm.

The incident happened at about 9.45pm in Gilo Street, Leiden.

“I was busy making food while Brandon was sitting in the lounge watching TV and Chesnaye was lying inside with his son,” says Felicity, 53.

“Then I saw this guy Marlon, one of Chesnaye’s friends, was in our yard so I went out and asked him what he was doing here.

“He said he wanted to ask my daughter something but then another guy, Darryl, also came into the yard, it was all very suspicious because they looked like they were hiding from something.”

The mom of three says her sons came out of the house after hearing her arguing with the men and then things quickly took a turn for the worse.

“We were trying to get them to leave when Marlon and Darryl soema ran into the house and locked us out,” she says.

“Then these other two guys came and just started shooting.

“Darryl was by the gate when they shot him and then they shot Chesnaye who was around the corner of the house.

“The guys then went back and shot both of them a second time and when I was shouting, they also shot me in the arm.

“They ran away and when they left, Darryl and Marlon opened the door and also ran away.

“I tried to run to both of my sons but I fainted and woke up on the couch inside.

“Then I heard Chesnaye died and Brandon went to hospital.

He passed away on Sunday morning.”

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed the shooting and said Delft police have opened a murder case.

“Upon their arrival at the premises, the officers found three victims who were shot, and one victim was already deceased,” he says.

The police could not confirm if anybody was arrested or taken in for questioning for the murders.

