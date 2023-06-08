A disabled, single mom of three doesn’t believe in giving up, no matter what life throws at her. Para-athlete Donna Africa, 52, from Kraaifontein, only started competing last year but is already a sports star who has won a klomp medals, and is also coaching laaities.

Donna was born with a congenital body defect, where her right hand didn’t form at all. But the mother has not let her disability cramp her style, and is a staunch advocate for inclusivity in sport, with her motto being “to live every day of my life beyond disability”. OVERCOMING CHALLENGES: Donna Africa, 52 Training in shot put and discus under coach Mandy Skinner at the Easterns Athletics Club, Donna is also a part-time coach at Bernadino Heights High School, where she encourages disabled kinners to play sport.

“I was born a single-hand amputee and I really want to highlight that parents of children living with disabilities should encourage their kids to become involved in sport,” she said. “I am extremely passionate about this, as I was excluded from certain sports when I was growing up. I do not want any child, abled or disabled, to feel excluded.” INSPIRING NEXT GENERATION: Donna coaches kids Donna is a late bloomer and started training in 2022: “My first Masters tournament was held in Oudtshoorn in October last year.”

In March, she competed in the Para Nationals at Green Point Track, hosted by the South African Sport Association for Physically Disabled. Donna is classified as F-46, based on the length of her arm and the lack of a hand. Donna Africa, 52 “I met a 14-year-old Namibian athlete, Lize Meyer, with the same disability as me,” she said.

“We were amazed at the similarities of our arms. We were literally comparing our stumps. “For the first time in our lives, we met someone who functions exactly the same.” Donna works for the Department of Recreation and Parks at the City of Cape Town. She trains kids from Monday to Thursday after werk.