A man from Rocklands in Mitchells Plain says he got ‘n groot skrik when a City of Cape Town vullistrok crashed into his property on Tuesday. Charles Saunders, 59, who lives in Melkweg Street, said he was standing outside talking to a friend when the truck overturned and crashed into the garage.

“That was around nine o’clock and I was standing opposite the house. “The truck came from Tridan Circle. I just heard screams and I saw people jumping from the truck,” he explained. GESKRIK: Charles Saunders, 59. Charles said that the vullislorrie wasn’t even driving fast when it overturned, but he saw loose bolts and nuts beneath the vehicle.

“I have seen a lot of problems under the truck, bolts and things are missing.” He told the Daily Voice that he expects the City to fix the broken garage immediately. “This place can’t stay open like this because there are a lot of thieves around here, so they must enclose this place.”

OVERTURNED: A solid waste truck. Picture: Leon Knipe The City’s spokesperson for traffic services, Maxine Bezuidenhout, confirmed the accident but didn’t respond to questions about what led up to the crash. “An officer was dispatched at 10.53am to the corner of Southern Cross and Melkweg, Mitchells Plain. “It was a solid waste truck, and there was one slight injury.”