“There is none so blind, than those that do not want to see.” This is the motto of the Bridgetown Theatre Company (BTC), which recently taught music to a group of students from Athlone School for the Blind and Bridgetown High School.

The group is currently performing at the prestigious Waterfront High School Band Slam, running until Thursday. Athlone School for the Blind and Bridgetown High School “The energy and talent of the students made it a pleasure to teach, says chairperson of BTC, Vernon Piedt. “The results of all their sacrifice, hard work and commitment are evident in the beautiful music they created. “For many of the sighted youth musicians and singers, it was the first time they have been in the company of blind or semi-blind people at their age and vice versa,” Piedt adds.

PLEASURE: Vernon Piedt The music group was mentored and taught by guitarist Allou April. Gabriel Booysen, a blind student, says that his circle of friends who are blind or visually impaired has significantly expanded since he began working with the group. “Growing up, I felt rather isolated from all of my “sighted” peers, this time was the lowest point that I have experienced so far.

“Now that I have sighted, blind and visually impaired friends, I am a lot happier,” he says. Chelsea Dues adds that she is aware now that people who are blind see the world in the same way as people who have complete vision. “Even when blind from birth, blind people understand how others see the world in the same way that sighted people do.