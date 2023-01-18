Parents and their children in Elsies River got a lekker hupstoot to the new school year after a good Samaritan handed out school accessories to them. The learners were able to ‘shop’ for uniforms and shoes, stationery, and casual clothing for free on Monday, while those who lost their belongings in recent fires in the area were also invited to the shopping spree.

RELIEF: Grateful parents looking for school uniform. Resident Steve Ross opened his home and welcomed kids from Grade R to matric to look through the donated uniforms from local schools in the area, as well as an array of shoes, shirts, ties, skirts, bags, pullovers, tracksuits and stationery supplies, He also organised for barbers to give free haircuts to laaities. DIE FADE IS IN: Steve got barbers to provide free haircuts. “We are aiding learners as well as those who have lost their homes with whatever they need.

“The current situation is that schooling is expensive, especially for parents who are on a grant; it’s almost impossible and therefore we need organisations to support our community,” Steve says. “We also depend on our community for donations; the community understands our pain because people see what our kids are going through.” READY FOR THE YEAR: Overjoyed laaities. Ross and his helpers from his NPO, known as Inspire Incorporate, helped mense as they fit on the clothing and shoes, while boys queued to have their hair cut by the barbers.