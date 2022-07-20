Determined parents from across the Cape Flats traded their school books for ball gowns over the weekend as they were treated to their very own matric ball. The parents, who are students at the Hopeful Leaders Night School, gathered at Phoenix High School on Saturday night to celebrate completing their matric exams while they await their results.

The initiative, started by single mom and community activist, Yumna Alexander, was launched in Manenberg in 2020 with the aim of equipping parents who are unable to complete their matric due to socio-economic challenges. ACTIVIST: Yumna Alexander The night school currently has three campuses situated at schools in Manenberg, Hanover Park and Bonteheuwel and currently services over 300 students. The school hall buzzed with excitement as the students strutted on the red carpet and were treated to entertainment and a motivational speech by best-selling author Yusuf Daniels.

INSPIRATIONAL: Yusuf Daniels Alexander says the group of just over 100 students completed their exams between May and June and were excited for their first matric ball. “We currently have 340 students at all three night schools but the matric ball was attended by 126 students and this is because some of them are completing three subjects next year and then three again next year,” she says. “They completed their exams between May and June and now on 3 August.

“On Saturday we hosted the matric ball to celebrate but also to inspire our students.” BELLES OF THE BALL: Matrics at the school’s special event She says in his speech, Yusuf commended the students for not giving up on their hopes for a better life for their families. “Yusuf shared his story about moving back home after his divorce and the criticism he faced and how he just started writing and look, today he is very successful.