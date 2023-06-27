Confusion surrounds the murder of a homeless man who was shot in the head in Manenberg on Sunday. Shocked residents gathered around the body of the deceased, believed to be in his 20s, after 6pm, saying they can’t understand why he was shot.

Residents told the Daily Voice they heard skote and when they came out of their homes, found him lying in Hex Crescent. A woman, who asked not to be named, claimed that the man had suffered from mental illness and slept on the streets for several years. She described the victim as a friendly man who helped mense clean their yards, but said sometimes he would scratch in their bins.

SHOT IN HEAD: Homeless man Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirmed the shooting, adding that the victim has yet to be unidentified. “On Sunday at about 6.15pm, the body of an unidentified male was found in Hex Crescent. According to reports, nearby residents heard gunshots and when they went outside, they found the male’s body with a fatal gunshot wound to his head,” Van Wyk said. “A case of murder has been opened for investigation. Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation. Motive is unknown and no arrest as yet. The investigation continues.”