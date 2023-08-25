Several Hanover Park residents have been left homeless after strong tornado-like winds ripped off their roofs on Friday morning. Panic spread in the Cape Flats community shortly before 8am amid rumours that a tornado had ripped through the area.

Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith, says gale force winds have affected properties in Athry Walk and Phillans Walk in Hanover Park. “This resulted in roofs blown off and damage to properties.,” says Smith. “Emergency services are on scene and busy with assessments.

“According to initial assessments the roofs of several properties were blown off and sustained extensive damage.” The City’s Disaster Management Centre is coordinating City services to assist the affected communities as well as humanitarian relief through our NGO partners. Gift of the Givers is currently on site to assist.

Smith says three people sustained minor injuries and have been attended to. “Claims of a tornado affecting the area cannot be verified at this stage and needs to be investigated by the South African Weather Services. Any weather-related emergencies can be directed to the City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre by dialling 021 480 7700 from a cellphone or 107 from a landline.”