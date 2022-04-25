Two friends are offering free art classes to underprivileged kids in Cape Town.

Jane Jafta and Ponclain Nzee say they want to give back to the youth through teaching them to paint, sketch and create visual art.

Jane says they are aiming to reach kids between five and 10 years old.

The two, who self-fund their classes, say they want to nurture the gifts they believe are already inherent in these kids.

The Fine Brush Art (FBA) school recently opened at 101 Bay Road Mouille Point.

They also run the Med’Art NPO together, and say their mission does not only focus on art but also media including music and dance.

Jane says: “Ponclain’s desire was to teach kids art. He started by just teaching young people who had a gift of sketching and painting, but we came up with this idea of teaching younger children from ages 5 to 10 years old.

TIPS: Ponclain Nzee and Jane

“I know it sounds crazy to teach toddlers how to sketch but I’m telling you, you will be surprised.

“We started these classes for free because we want to develop the gift that’s already there and show them that art is bigger than people think and also keep kids off the streets.

Two friends are giving free art classes to underprivileged kids in Cape Town. Picture supplied

“Ponclain, who is from Woodstock, also does body art to bring awareness of genocide.

Jane from Kraaifontein adds: “I have a talk show on radio called Minutes With Jane. I use this platform to interview people with real life stories. Me and Ponclain combined the two platforms to do youth empowerment, etc.

“I also help young entrepreneurs by promoting their businesses.”

The classes run on a Saturday from 10am to 12pm.

To join or support FBA, contact Jane on 084 900 3344 or email: [email protected].

[email protected]