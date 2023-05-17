Parow residents are rising up against skollies, saying they don’t have turf there. Neighbourhood watch patrollers took to the streets on Saturday along with ward councillor Franchesca Walker and painted the wall at the scene where four people were shot in one night.

During the shooting in March, a lone gunman walked up to a group of people sleeping along Van Riebeeck Drive and fired multiple shots, killing one person and wounding three, including a woman. ACTION: Ward councillor Franchesca Walker does her bit. Pictures: Supplied Bronwin Daniels of the Parow Community Forum (CPF) said the shooting sent shockwaves through the community. She explained that the area has seen an increase in criminals. “These are not homeless people. Many of them have come out of prison and have now ended up on the streets.

“In recent months we have seen an increase in general theft cases such as the rukking of a chain [necklace], cable theft and there was even a case where there was footage of scrap metal being stolen off the back of a truck on the bridge. “In the week of the shootings, there were other violent incidents as well, including stabbing incidents.” She added that the community is keen to do more to combat crime.

SCENE: Four people were shot in one night “Along with the councillor, we undertook to clean up the area. The wall painted was covered in gang tags of 26s and 28s and so we removed all of that. “This is about taking our community back and showing the gangs that they don’t have turf here.” ISSUE: Ex-convicts living on streets of Parow. Pictures: Supplied Walker said the project has seen three neighbourhood watches pledging their support to send a clear message to criminals.