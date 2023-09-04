Matric learners received a boost last week when the Taipei Liaison Office donated 1 000 stationery packs to various schools across Elsies River. The donation drive undertaken by DA member of Parliament and deputy spokesperson for social development, Alexandra Abrahams, handed the packs to laaities from eight schools, as they prepare for their exams.

Abrahams says when reaching out to local schools to see where assistance was needed, many listed stationery as a main concern. ESSENTIAL: Stationery packs “What many do not realise is that when the children are writing their exams, they are not allowed to share stationery as this could be considered cheating,” she added. “As they prepare to write their final exams, they are already anxious about passing and needing a pen or pencil adds to the stress.

“The donation means one less worry while they prepare for their final matric examination later this year, as described by one beneficiary. DONATION DRIVE: Stationery packs “I reached out to the Taipei Liaison Office and they were very keen to assist.” Last week, 1 000 matric learners from St Andrews Secondary, Cravenby Secondary, Elswood Secondary, Elsies River Secondary, Range Secondary, Marian RC Secondary, Arcadia Secondary and Bonteheuwel Secondary schools were present at the Elsies River Civic Centre to receive the donation from the Taipei Director-General, Lily Chen.

Abrahams says families across the Cape Flats are raising their children in incredibly challenging environments. KIT OUT THE KIDS: Various stakeholders at the handover “The skyrocketing cost of living and unemployment, increasing dependency on social grants, amongst other socio-economic factors, have placed significant financial and emotional pressures on the family unit,” she explained. “Items such as stationery in many homes have become a luxury: choosing between a pack of highlighters or bread to feed the family.