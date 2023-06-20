Christmas came early for hundreds of residents from poverty-stricken areas on the Cape Flats, who were treated to a special gift from the owners of China Town. As many as 500 mense gathered on Youth Day at the centre in Ottery, where they received a food hamper made up of essential items to help them fight the winter chill.

Community activist Keith Blake said this is the 10th year that he has helped find people from various communities to receive the donations. HELP: Activist Keith Blake “A few weeks ago I was asked again by Mr Shwu-ing, CEO of China Town, to nominate 500 recipients in the Cape Flats to receive donations,” he told the Daily Voice. “We told the people to be there at 8.30am, but the need is so great out there for food security I was told that the people were queuing since 7am already.”

The recipients came from Ottery, Wetton, Parkwood, Lotus River, Ottery’s Freedom Park informal settlement and Williston informal settlement in Philippi. The packs included 10kg rice, a blanket, bread and some groceries to help them get through the month. DONATIONS: As many as 500 residents received parcels Keith said the initiative is always a way for China Town to give back to the community: “This is the brainchild of Shwu-ing Liou, it is his initiative and he gives back to the community.”

People gifted with groceries Erica Baatjies from Knole Park informal settlement said the donations each year bring a smile to many people’s faces. “Every year it’s a blessing because it’s not always that there is something to eat,” she added. “Thank you to Keith and family, also to all the sponsors and people who care.”