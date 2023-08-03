South African National Taxi Council has decided to embark on a stay-away for six days starting this afternoon. This was decided by all eight regions who gathered at the Desmond Tutu Community Hall in Makhaza, Khayelitsha.

Chairperson Mandla Hermanus said after the clash with the City’s law-enforcement the taxi industry decided to hold a meeting Wednesday morning. Before the gathering started, Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the hall and had a closed meeting with the chairpersons. Hermanus said the strike would start this afternoon.

"There will (be) the final for the Netball World Cup, and we know there will be a big event in Khayelitsha, where President Cyril Ramaphosa will visit. What would it take for him to speak to the City officials if the strike doesn't affect him? We must have the stay-away until August 10. "We have to agree that there will be other strikes, but members must expect that we might meet the leaders and then decide on the day of the strike." Some of the reasons of the actions are impoundments which they said were unlawful.

“Cars are impounded for frivolous things such as a driver smoking while driving alone in the van. “Another reason is having an elbow out or cracked number plates,” he added. “We will keep protesting until the City stops impounding for no reasons.”