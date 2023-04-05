The Bonteheuwel Metropolitan Sports Ground was burgled five times the past weekend, resulting in damages over R80 000. Despite a security guard on the premises, vuilgatte broke down a gate and vandalised the hall, known as the White House, and toilets and also stole the kitchen sink and taps, copper pipes and electricity cables, leaving the facility powerless.

ANGER: Vuilgatte vandalised Bonteheuwel Sports hall. One of the caretakers, Junaid Jacobs, 20, says: “It’s very pathetic to see what is going on here, it is our very own players who played here who are breaking in the grounds. “This is the only soccer field here. Cricket and rugby also get played here, but nobody stands together to put a stop to this.” When the Daily Voice visited the facility in Melkhout Street, it was flooded with water as suspects stole most of the copper pipes.

ANGER: Vuilgatte vandalised Bonteheuwel Sports hall. It is believed that the suspects are known to the community, however, police have yet to make an arrest. SAPS spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi says Bishop Lavis police are investigating a case of a business burglary. “According to reports, the complainant left the premises in Melkhout Street on Saturday 1 April at around 5.30pm. The property was in order when he left.

P!SSED OFF: Pipes stolen from the urinals. Picture: Byron Lukas “When he returned on Sunday 2 April at around 12.30pm, he noticed that the burglar bars were damaged and that the suspects gained entry into the facility. “Further inspection indicated that electric cables with an estimated street value of R80 000 were taken,” he said. ANGER: Vuilgatte vandalised Bonteheuwel Sports hall. Patricia van der Ross, Mayco member for Community Services and Health says that the City is aware of the burglaries and vandalism at the sports ground.