The spirit of the late Nelson Mandela moved through Rocklands on Tuesday, bringing with it warm meals to residents and a lekker sense of camaraderie. The Daily Voice, along with Wholesun Bread, #Infarmer, MA Wholesalers and Mother Of Plain Food Emporium, made sure two soup kitchens could continue the spirit of ubuntu on Mandela Day.

Despite the rain, residents stood in long queues outside the Stepping Stones Community Development and the IMITD centre for a bakkie warme sop en brood. OH HAPPY DAY! Shandre Nelson, 8, with a lekker bowl of sop, brood and fruit Spokesperson Wayne Siebritz said that Stepping Stones were thankful to all those who joined hands and helped make this a special Mandela Day celebration. “I must be very honest, the demand exceeds our abilities as on most Wednesdays we run short of ingredients but we are appreciative of the Voice, who connected us with MA Wholesalers who sponsored us with ingredients,” Wayne explained.

LADLES OF LOVE: Shahieda Berry preparing a pot of soup The family-operated feeding scheme provides for 150 to 200 vulnerable people every Wednesday. Mogamat Nazeem Jappie from IMITD said elke dag is Mandela Day at his sop kombuis. “I’m busy from Monday to Thursday when we also give out breakfast,” he added.

MADIBA SPIRIT: The various parties who came on board “We are very dependent on sponsors but we are doing it in the spirit of giving.” Olwethu Bhozo from the Daily Voice said the newspaper got involved because it belongs to the mense. “Mandela Day signifies hope, love and all the values that Madiba stood for – that is why the Daily Voice gets involved in these initiatives, not only on this day but throughout the year. A people’s paper serves its people,” she explained.

Meanwhile, Wholesun Bread sponsored each soup kitchen with 200 loaves of brood and the children with kwaai new lunch boxes and party packets. EXCITING TIME: Patient residents waiting for food “We would like to thank our communities for supporting us over the years and we take these kinds of opportunities like Mandela Day to give back to show our appreciation and support to the local people,” the organisation stated. Mom Abigail Esau, who brought her three laaities, commended the soup kitchens for their work.

“It is something good that they do for the people and the children,” she said. Mother of Plain sponsored the lekker meaty bones for the soup, while #Infarmer’s Nabeel Brinkhuis added: “I grew up eating from a soup kitchen, I know what it is like not to have. “Now that I have, how can my community not benefit from the little that I have?”