You’ve seen the movie Snakes on a Plane, but in Rocklands mense are living with real-life snakes innie Plain. Annette Ratcliff, 45, has been taking care of these cold-blooded reptiles for over five years.

“All of my animals are my children. My four snakes have been around for five years now, they all have names and the longest one is about two metres long.” Annette said her love for slange began when she walked around in a pet shop and found the slithering animals to be beautiful. LOVE THE SLANGE: Annette Ratcliff, 45. Picures: Tracy-Lynn Ruiters “I asked the owner if I could hold one, he agreed. When I held the snake, it made me feel so relaxed.”

She said she then bought her first ‘child’, an American Corn snake named Dotti. “Dotti is the eldest, then I have Whitey, Milky, and Bliksem who are all the same type of breed, and Sandy the Sand Boa, but she sadly passed on from old age. “Bliksem is called Bliksem because he is very clever, that one managed to get out of his glass tank thrice.

CHECK IT OUT: Curious neighbours meeting a few of the snakes. “There was a time he disappeared for seven months, and then my neighbour Mini called me to say there’s a snake in one of the boxes by her. “Low and behold, it was Bliksem, so I said you Bliksem!” When asked about how her neighbours feel about the slange, she responded with a laugh: “They are fine because they also know I have permits to have these snakes, but sometimes I soema tell them, oh Bliksem is missing as a joke, then you must see their reaction, it’s funny, but they all accept me and the snakes now.”

INTEREST: The Rocklands woman and kids. Annette said she had only been bitten once by one of her children, but quickly reassures that all her snakes are non-venomous. She added that the slange only eats baby rats, twice a month, and are easy to maintain. “So I have a male and female rat who mate, then in 28 days when she gives birth we freeze the baby rats and give them to the snakes,” she explains. “They also love sleeping after they eat, soema for two to three days and they don't like being disturbed.”