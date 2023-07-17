Vuilgat skelms have taken advantage of the recent Stage 6 four-hour load shedding schedule to ransack a Cape of Good Hope SPCA vet shop. The winkel in Gabriel Road, Plumstead was robbed went the power slat af on Friday night.

The shop’s camera and alarm systems were down due to the outage, so the suspects were able to enter min gespin. They wrecked the plek and fled with equipment, an undisclosed amount of cash, and animal goed. TRASHED: The skelms got busy ripping through SPCA vet shop. CEO Moyo Ndukwana has condemned the theft, adding that vet shops are an important part of the SPCA’s work.

“We are so disappointed in this display of a complete lack of moral consciousness on behalf of the perpetrators who chose to steal from an organisation whose services are vital to the community,” Ndukwana said. “Our vet shops are vital income-generating commercial entities, the proceeds of which go directly back to our important work with animals.” ACCESS: Broke in through a door. Spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi confirmed that Diep River SAPS are investigating a business break-in. The skelms gained entry by breaking down a door.

"The complainant left the premises in Gabriel Road on Friday at around 5pm," he said. "Upon arrival [of police], it was clear the unauthorised entrance was gained and valuables and cash were taken from the premises. The unknown suspects who fled the scene are yet to be arrested," Swartbooi added. The SPCA is now appealing for a donation – or discount – of a 5kW inverter to power its alarm system to help prevent incidents like this from happening again during load shedding.