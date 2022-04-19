A Mitchells Plain man ran the Two Oceans Marathon in school shoes on Sunday.

Frank “Paco” Steyn is the general manager of the Run 4 Schools NGO that equips five Mitchells Plain schools with sporting, arts and culture, dance and music programmes.

The 35-year-old says his mission to run the 56km race in skool skoene was inspired by the daily struggles of kids on the Cape Flats, many having to wear broken or too small shoes to school.

The primary school coach completed the race in 6h43mins, beating his 2019 time of 7h13mins.

Frank Steyn ran the Two Oceans Marathon in school shoes. Picture supplied

The proud runner works at Alpine Primary, Northwood Primary, Tafelsig Primary and Cascade Primary.

Speaking to Daily Voice shortly after completing the race on Sunday, Frank said: “Children at times get bullied for not having a good pair of school shoes.

“The purpose for me running like this is also to raise awareness that some children walk with the same pair of school shoes for many months.

“I’ve seen it before that children’s school shoes will be so small and tight it’s not even their foot size anymore.”

Frank did the marathon in a pair of size 9 Woolworths Walkmates and said it was no mean feat.

CHAMPION: Frank Steyn running Two Oceans Marathon. Picture: Facebook

“The strategy was always to go in easy and enjoy the run. Running in shoes like these can take a toll on your body, but the best is to know when to pick up pace and when not to.

“The worst part was when I felt the blisters start to form, I don’t wear the shoes during training.”

Frank now has plans to launch running programmes for youth.

“I’m really looking at starting a junior running set-up in Mitchells Plain, there is so much talent that goes wasted.

“We might lack resources but we have solid mentors who can step up to assist these potential marathon runners of the future.”

Frank has previously completed three ultra marathons, this being the second time in school shoes, and two half marathons.

Frank’s target was to raise R100 000. He raised R4800 on the day. But there is still time to donate to Frank’s cause.

Check out his page on Givengain website: https://www.givengain.com

[email protected]