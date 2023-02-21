What was thought to be a callout for a missing delivery scooter has left Cape Town officials stunned when they uncovered a chop shop in Steenberg, with the stolen loot destined for East Africa. According to the City’s Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, the scooter syndicate was discovered on Saturday night when a vehicle tracking company sought assistance from Auxiliary Law Enforcement volunteers after a delivery scooter was stolen and tracked to a house in Steenberg.

According to a source, members of the Empire tactical team received a notification from the Fleet Shield anti-hijacking unit about a stolen bike and traced it to Steenberg just after 7pm. DISCOVERED: The scooter bikes found in a Steenberg hokkie. When they arrived at the location, they questioned a suspect riding the bike, and who then took them to another location where the bike was bought from. The team called Law Enforcement volunteers for back-up after discovering a batch of bikes, allegedly belonging to a leading retailer’s delivery service.

UNCOVER: Bike parts were also found during the raid on Saturday. Smith said when they got to the premises they found a locked shed. “Once access had been gained, officers discovered an assortment of disassembled scooters and another 12 scooters – all of which had been previously reported as stolen,” he added. Smith said the owner was arrested for being in possession of stolen property.

The owner admitted that the vehicles were destined for export and resale in countries in East Africa, including Malawi. BIKE PARTS: The alleged mastermind was arrested by the police. Smith said the stolen goods and the suspect were handed over to Steenberg SAPS for further investigation. “Again, this displays excellent work by the Auxiliary volunteers, who repeatedly prove their mettle and deliver time and time again.”