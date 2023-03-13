A young wheelchair-bound boy has defied the odds as he participated in the prestigious Cape Town Cycle Tour this weekend. Six-year-old Abdul Hakim Madumbowho has a condition called spasticity, which leaves the body in a vegetative state, but managed to brave the annual 42km race in Cape Town on Sunday.

Abdul Hakim Madumbowho, 6. Pictures: SUPPLIED Abdul, from Parow, suffered brain damage after he nearly drowned in a swimming pool in October 2018. Sunday, the youngster was securely strapped into his buggy as he completed the race with a family friend. Mom Tasneem Swartz was extremely proud of her son, who had undertaken a month of training prior to the race.

PROUD: With mom Tasneem Swartz. Pictures: SUPPLIED “Throughout the race he was laughing and was enjoying every minute of it; it was tough but they did it,” she said. Abdul Hakim’s participation in the popular cycling event comes after a family friend suggested it to Tasneem. “Late January, my mommy’s friend told me about the big event coming up as he did the support vehicle last year at the cycle tour for a ‘Warrior on Wheels’.

“He then suggested why don’t he pull Abdul Hakim with his bike,” she explained. LET’S GO! Abdul set for start of Cape Town Cycle Tour. Pictures: SUPPLIED The emotional ma said the race was a victory because doctors had predicted that her son would not live long due to his condition. “We refused to accept the diagnoses and believed that the Almighty had bigger plans for him. We did so many different therapies.

“We went to Johannesburg for three months to the Netcare rehabilitation centre, including hyperbaric oxygen. “We also did stem cell therapy in India. “This all was only possible with the constant support and prayer from family and friends.

“Today, Abdul Hakim is a vibrant adventurous boy. He understands, communicates and just simply loves life,” Tasneem wysed. Abdul Hakim also attends the Alta Du Toit specialised school. Tasneem hopes her son’s story can bring other families in similar conditions to join them.